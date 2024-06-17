Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.56.

TSU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$42.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.61. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trisura Group

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.11 per share, with a total value of C$126,330.00. In related news, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

See Also

