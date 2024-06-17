Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $118.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

