Raytech Holding Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RAY) Quiet Period To End on June 24th

Raytech’s (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 24th. Raytech had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Raytech Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ RAY opened at $3.55 on Monday. Raytech has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
About Raytech
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Raytech
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.