Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 22,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $999.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.