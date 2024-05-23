Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.98 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $436.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

