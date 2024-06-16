Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.43. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 17,687 shares.

Natura &Co Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

