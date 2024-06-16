Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of IRON stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

