Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 233,114 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

