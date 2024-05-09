Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,856. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.43 and a 200 day moving average of $282.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

