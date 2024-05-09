Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Acquires A$45,000.00 in Stock

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Max) Johnston purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).

Neurotech International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 18.38.

Neurotech International Company Profile

Neurotech International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, and manufacture of medical devices and solutions in Australia. The company is focused on development and commercializing Mente platform, a platform technology to monitor and play role in home-based therapies.

