Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,485 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 254,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 99,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 22,535,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,139,193. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

