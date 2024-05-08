34,742 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Paycom Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.4 %

PAYC traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.28. 501,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

