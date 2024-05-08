Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $10.26 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,119 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.95. 1,189,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.95 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

