Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $9.13 Million Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Morningstar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 60.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $81,798,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 98,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.07, for a total value of $1,454,252.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,776,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,346,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,908,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.07, for a total transaction of $1,454,252.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,776,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,346,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,913 shares of company stock worth $30,983,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MORN traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.94. 60,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.10 and a 1-year high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

