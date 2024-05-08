Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 8,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,489. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

