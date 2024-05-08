Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 37,007 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE UBER traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,960,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549,502. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

