iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 236,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,665. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

