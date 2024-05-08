Centric Wealth Management Purchases 6,915 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 866,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

