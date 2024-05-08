341,200 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,000. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas comprises 3.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centric Wealth Management owned 1.96% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $940,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOIL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 5,460,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,857,437. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $79.80.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

