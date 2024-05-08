AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. AB Ultra Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

YEAR remained flat at $50.31 during trading on Wednesday. 89,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,307. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

