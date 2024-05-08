5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VNP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

VNP stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.02. 73,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,344. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.01. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.25.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

