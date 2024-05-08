Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS.
Reddit Price Performance
NYSE RDDT traded up 1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 50.60. 10,064,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,315. Reddit has a 12-month low of 37.35 and a 12-month high of 74.90.
Insider Transactions at Reddit
In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.