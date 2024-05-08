U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:USPH traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. 35,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

