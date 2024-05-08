Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,318,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286,464. Coupang has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

