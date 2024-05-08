Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $60.57

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.57, but opened at $63.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $63.18, with a volume of 1,058,721 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

