Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,778,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,850,000.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.94. 770,221 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

