Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock remained flat at $156.90 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPLK

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.