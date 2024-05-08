Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,425. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.