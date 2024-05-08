V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VVX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get V2X alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of V2X stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,752. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 0.68. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in V2X by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 402,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth about $4,048,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.