ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,363 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,870. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.