TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,403.00 at UBS Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.60.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TDG traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,316.09. 38,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,083.86. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $766.00 and a 52 week high of $1,325.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.