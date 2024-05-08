Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 190,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

