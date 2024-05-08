Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 473,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,976. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

