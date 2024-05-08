Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $164.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.