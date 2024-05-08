Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Astrana Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASTH opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

