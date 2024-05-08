OLO (NYSE:OLO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

OLO Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. OLO has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

