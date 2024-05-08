M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

MTB opened at $148.31 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $150.26. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,439,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,020 shares of company stock worth $11,533,507 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

