Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance
TMCI opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $686.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.37.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Treace Medical Concepts
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.