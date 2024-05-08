Wedbush Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

