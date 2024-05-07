United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $934,920.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total value of $934,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $266.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

