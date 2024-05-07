Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.34-4.00 EPS.
Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,594. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.50. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.
In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
