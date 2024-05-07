V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

VVX stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 69,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,561. V2X has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

