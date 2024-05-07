SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,858,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 136,645 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 59,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

