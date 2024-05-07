Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.51-$8.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ROK traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $275.92. 1,481,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.08.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

