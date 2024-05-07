Idaho Trust Bank Acquires 3,116 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $262.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,319. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.