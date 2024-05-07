MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,548 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,037. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

