Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,740 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Peloton Interactive worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 162.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 32,749,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,176,856. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

