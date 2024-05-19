BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.56. BTCS shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 56,177 shares trading hands.
BTCS Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.
BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
