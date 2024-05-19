Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.32. Remark shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 7,832,778 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MARK

Remark Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,250 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Remark worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.