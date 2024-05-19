New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.87. 1,087,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $345.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.